America Ferrera Welcomes Baby Boy -- Find Out His Cute Nickname!

America Ferrera is a proud new mommy!

The Superstore star announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy named Sebastian Piers Williams, with a heartwarming Instagram post on Tuesday.

The sweet snap showed the newborn’s adorable tiny foot being cradled by Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

“When 2 become 3...” the 34-year-old actress wrote. “Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love! ??????.”

The couple announced the pregnancy on New Year’s Eve by posting a party pic with a caption revealing that they were preparing to welcome “one more face to kiss” in 2018.

In March, the two -- who tied the knot in 2011 -- celebrated the little one’s impending arrival with a baby shower attended by Ferrera’s former Ugly Betty castmates, including her former screen siblings, Ana Ortiz and Mark Indelicato.

The joyful news follows an exciting year for first-time moms in Hollywood, including Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Jordin Sparks and Kirsten Dunst.

See more on Ferrera's pregnancy below.

