Toddler has no idea why she's at the airport

Senior Airman Ron Durbin waited seven months for the moment he got to hold his precious little girl in his arms once again. After his deployment, he was finally returning home to Box Elder, South Dakota, where his family is currently stationed. When his flight landed at the Rapid City Regional Airport in May of 2017, he eagerly stepped off of the plane to greet his wife Alison and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adalynn. Alison knew that her husband was going to be the one walking through the doors, but little Adalynn had no idea why she was at the airport or that her dad was coming home at the time. It took her a moment to understand who was standing before her. Even though her sign said it all, she was too young to read it: "I'm here to get my dad just don't know cause I can't read yet!'

As soon as Adalynn realized her dad was home, she ran into his arms and held onto him tightly. Alison watched with tears in her eyes and then embraced her husband. Ron was home for a little less than a year before leaving for another seven-month deployment. He hopes to give his now three-year-old daughter the birthday gift of a lifetime when he returns home in the fall, one week before her fourth birthday. There may not be a sign next time, but Ron and Alison have a special surprise in store for Adalynn that will make her just as excited.

Watch the video above to see the sweet reunion unfold.

