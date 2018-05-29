Digestive Health Day: How to keep your gut healthy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Tuesday is World Digestive Health Day and with 100 million Americans suffering from some type of digestive problem it's no surprise that gut health has turned into a major health craze, boosting the sale of probiotics.

From kombucha to yogurt, probiotics have become popular, but do you know what actually helps?

Dr. Michael Murray stopped by Morning Extra to talk about "the magic of food." Dr. Murray did a live experiment to showcase the difference between the role of digestive enzymes and probiotics.

Dr. Murray is a naturopathic doctor who has written more than 30 books about natural approaches to health including his most recent book, “The Magic of Food.”