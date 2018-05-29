Jodi Arias' Former Cellmate Reveals Tattoos Given to Her by Arizona Killer

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday he will resign amid efforts to impeach him over an extramarital affair and allegations he misused a private charity donor list for political gain.
The head coach for the women's basketball team at University of California Berkeley says she was asked for proof that her biracial baby belonged to her.
These baseball players were forced to take a "tornado timeout" during a game in Illinois over the weekend.
A New York City woman who wanted to be married before giving birth had her wish granted by another woman in labor, just a few hospital rooms down from where she was admitted.
A National Guardsman who was missing after being swept away by the floodwaters in Ellicott City, Md., has been found dead.
Jodi Arias’ former cellmate is revealing what it was to be confined behind bars with Jodi Arias, the Arizona woman who killed her boyfriend in a bloody rampage 10 years ago, calling her "a sociopath" who gave her several tattoos while they were imprisoned together.
The producers of "Sesame Street" are suing the company behind an upcoming controversial movie starring Melissa McCarthy and an ensemble of foul-mouthed puppets.
The first lady hasn't been seen in public since May 10, the day before she checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of a "benign kidney condition."