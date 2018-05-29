President Trump once called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on reboot's ratings

Roseann Barr is a big Trump supporter, as was her character on her now-canceled TV show.
So perhaps it's unsurprising that President Trump once called her to congratulate her on her ratings.
Back in March, after the Roseanne reboot premiered to big ratings, Barr confirmed that Trump had personally called her about it. She said it "pretty exciting."
"He's just happy for me," she told Good Morning America at the time. "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me. It was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings ... He really understands ratings and how they measure things."
Barr has long been a Trump supporter. She endorsed him in the 2016 presidential election, an inspiration for the reboot, in which Barr's character was unapologetically a Trump fan. That stirred tension between her and sister Jackie, a Clinton supporter, creating a key plot point in the premiere.
"What's up, deplorable?" Jackie, wearing a "Nasty Woman" shirt and pussy hat, asked her sister.
Thank you Roseanne, very much appreciated. https://t.co/COXEJ1In8D- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016
And earlier this month, Barr voiced her support by dropping an f-bomb on The Tonight Show.
"With a big hit come people that aren't so happy, as well, if you say you're a supporter of Donald Trump," host Jimmy Fallon said.
"Oh, yeah, people are mad about that," Barr agreed. "But, you know, I don't give a (expletive)."
She continued: "Everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they thought was the lesser of two evils. Everybody chose that, so I'm not gonna put anybody down who didn't vote like me."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the president had yet to comment on the cancellation of the reboot, which came after Barr targeted Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett in a racist tweet.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the president wasn't paying attention to Barr's problems. Instead, he was focused on issues like North Korea, the economy and the military.
"That's what he's spending his time on," Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The controversy began Tuesday morning, when Barr tweeted about Jarrett.
"muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,' Barr wrote, referring to the Obama adviser's initials.
Barr later apologized for the tweet, saying it was a "bad joke about her politics and her looks."
Within hours, ABC announced it was canceling its reboot of Barr's sitcom.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
