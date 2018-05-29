Angelina Jolie Reunites With Elle Fanning as Production Begins on 'Maleficent 2'

Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
The number of Americans killed annually in wrong way crashes has increased more than 38 percent over the past five years. Wrong way crashes are 50 times more likely to be deadly compared to all crashes.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
San Diego will be the site of the sixth franchise in the Alliance of American Football league that debuts next February.
Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner will be leaving the broadcast booth to fight kidney cancer.
Every year locals and tourists alike flock to the San Diego Fair to see what Chicken Charlie is throwing into the fryer.
Some San Diego Unified School District students got another day off from classes on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
A man who was armed with a handgun when he beat, choked and raped two women in San Diego on consecutive nights in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to 100 years to life -- plus 86 years -- in state prison.
Tuesday is World Digestive Health Day and with 100 million Americans suffering from some type of digestive problem it's no surprise that gut health has turned into a major health craze, boosting the sale of probiotics.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified three patrol officers and a man they fatally shot when he allegedly advanced on them on a Nestor-area street with a knife in his hand over the Memorial Day weekend.