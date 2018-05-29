Angelina Jolie Reunites With Elle Fanning as Production Begins on 'Maleficent 2'

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are back to work on Maleficent II!

Walt Disney Studios announced on Tuesday that production is officially underway on the long-awaited sequel, and it looks like the two actresses are already having a blast on set, reprising their roles as Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively.

Fanning took to Instagram to share a few pics she snapped with Jolie, seemingly on a break from filming. In one of the photos, the blonde beauty sports a pair of sunglasses while Jolie, rocking her character's signature horns, hides behind her.

"Ultimate Photobomb," Fanning, 20, captioned it. "#Maleficent2."

The talented stars were beaming in the second photo, with Jolie flashing a smile and a peace sign. "It's bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!" Fanning joked.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the upcoming film is a sequel to 2014's Maleficent. Joining the cast are Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay and Harris Dickinson.

Last week, ET caught up with Skrein at the In Darkness premiere, where he opened up about what it was like working with Jolie and Pfeiffer on the sequel.

"I mean, all you want to do is work with people that can improve you as an actor. People that you respect, and, you know, Angelina, Michelle Pfeiffer, this is a phenomenal cast," he exclaimed. "People that I respect and [have] been watching for years and have a human respect for as well as a professional respect."

"It's Disney, man. It's great fun," he added. "Its finally something that my nieces and nephews and my children can enjoy and watch instead of this foul mouth, dark stuff that I usually do."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Maleficent 2' Star Ed Skrein Talks 'High Caliber' Sequel With Michelle Pfeiffer & Angelina Jolie (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie Lines Up 'Maleficent 2', New Acting and Directing Projects

'Maleficent' Enchants Box Office & Curses 'A Million Ways To Die'