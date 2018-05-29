Roseanne Barr's Biggest Controversies

Roseanne Barr made headlines on Tuesday after publishing a racist tweet about Barack Obama's former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, which led ABC to cancel the highly rated Roseanne reboot just hours later. However, it's far from the only controversy the outspoken 65-year-old comedian has ignited.

Let's take a look back at her biggest scandals:

Roseanne sings the "Star-Spangled Banner" horribly

Perhaps Roseanne's most famous controversy occurred in 1990, when she sang the national anthem at the Cincinnati Reds vs. San Diego Padres baseball game, purposely out of tune. She also spit and grabbed her crotch during the performance, laughing as the crowd began to boo.

Roseanne recently poked fun at her infamous rendition in February, after singer Fergie was criticized for her jazzy take on the "star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star game.

"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game?" she tweeted. "I think mine was better lowkey."

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey

Roseanne poses as Hitler for Heeb magazine

Roseanne, who was born into a Jewish family, caused outrage in 2009, when she dressed up as Adolf Hitler in a photoshoot for Heeb magazine, a Jewish satirical publication. In the photos, Barr wears a mustache and eats burnt gingerbread “Jew cookies” out of the oven.

The magazine defended the photoshoot after it not surprisingly drew criticism. "Heeb is a satirical Jewish culture magazine that interrogates stereotypes and ideas (hopefully in creative ways) that many hold sacred in order to represent the complex and nuanced perspectives that many Jews have about their identities," the magazine said in a statement.

Roseanne was similarly unapologetic during her later appearance on an episode of The Green Room with Paul Provenza.

"It really pissed me off," she said of the backlash. "Because they were like 'you’re making fun of the people in the ovens,' but I’m not making fun of people in the ovens. ... There’s another, deeper layer to it. You know just the everyday. Moving off this Holocaust. There’s been about fifty of them since then. That’s what I’m kind of trying to say. Is like, Jesus Christ it’s so fu**ing every day now, holocausts, it’s like baking cookies."

Roseanne slams Marie Osmond After Osmond's Son Michael's Suicide

In March 2010, Roseanne took to her blog to sound off on Marie Osmond, whose son, Michael, committed suicide in 2009 when he was just 18 years old. In a blog post titled "Marie Osmond’s Poor Gay Son Killed Himself," Roseanne criticized Osmond's Mormon religion. Osmond has also previously denied that Michael was gay.

"He had been told how wrong and how sick he was every day of his life by his church and the people in it," Roseanne claimed. "Calling that 'depression' is a lie! Yet the Osmonds still talk lovingly about their church, saying nothing about its extremely anti-gay Crusade. Marie also has a gay daughter! Hey, I want her and all the gay kids in the world to know that they are just fine being gay and that they deserve love and respect instead of insults and rebuke! I have gay people in my family and my circle of friends and I am kicking bigot a** and taking names!”

Roseanne later apologized in another blog post.

"I saw on the front page of a tabloid that he had killed himself because he could not handle being gay, and I wrote about how angry that made me, after seeing it hundreds of times, growing up as I did in Utah," she wrote. " ... I have known so many gay people who killed themselves, or suffered and that is why I put myself on the line to bring TV’s first gay characters to America. I never intended for my comments to be picked up and broadcast on sleazy gossip TV shows, or on other blogs. That was done without my consent or knowledge."

"I am sorry to have hurt Marie Osmond, who is the most open-minded person in her whole family," she continued. "I really apologize to her. I thought about waiting to say what I had to say, but then I thought that perhaps there was no better time to add to the conversations in America about homophobia. ... Anyway, I apologize again for having added to another mother’s pain, and have asked myself if I should have said nothing at all, or waited a while to say what I said. I really don’t know. I think it’s good to get people talking about being more aware of what we accept, and I know that my comments got people talking."

Roseanne tweets out George Zimmerman's parents' home address

In 2012, Roseanne retweeted George Zimmerman's parents' home address to her more than 100,000 followers, after Zimmerman fatally shot Trayvon Martin. “If Zimmerman isn't arrested I'll rt his address again. maybe go 2 his house myself," Barr also tweeted, before deleting the tweets.

Zimmerman's parents, Robert and Glady, later sued Roseanne, though a judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Roseanne appears to support various conspiracy theories

Roseanne has appeared to support conspiracy theories in the past, including Pizzagate -- a debunked theory that went viral during the 2016 presidential election -- linking to YouTube videos promoting or defending the conspiracy theory, the Washington Post reported. In March, she made headlines when she appeared to promote a far-right conspiracy theory about Parkland shooting student-activist David Hogg. Roseanne tweeted the words "NAZI SALUTE" in response to a Twitter user who tagged Hogg in a tweet, seemingly referencing a theory that Hogg raised a Nazi salute at a March for Our Lives rally.

As recently as Sunday night, Roseanne accused Chelsea Clinton of being married to one of billionaire George Soros' nephews, to which Clinton responded.

Chelsea Soros Clinton

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?

On Tuesday, ET also learned that Roseanne's agency, ICM, has dropped her from representation following Roseanne getting canceled. A note was circulated to employees of the talent agency, notifying them of the termination.

"We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning," the note began. "What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client."

