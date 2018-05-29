5 DC children without parents after holiday weekend shooting

WASHINGTON - Five children are left without a mother or father after a violent holiday weekend in the District.

Jaquon Helm and Venius Badgett were shot to death off Galveston Street in Southwest, and police have not arrested anyone for the crime.

Badgett was a school bus attendant in Prince George’s County, and Helm was a contractor and youth football coach. But both of their lives ended with gunshots.

Loved ones are in the middle of planning a funeral for the couple who was gunned down at about 10 p.m. on Saturday night at the Gardens Apartments in Southwest.

Family members said the couple lived in the complex.

Police in D.C. were staying tight-lipped about the investigation on Tuesday, but Helm’s sister told the Washington Post the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned violent.

Valencia Tyrell explained the couple told some children to get out of the street. One of the boys ran inside of the apartment building, and a woman came outside arguing.

The verbal altercation escalated when a man came out, pointed a gun and shot Helm and Badgett.

The account shared with the Washington Post was according to the family, but detectives have not confirmed that version of the story.

Some neighbors do not feel safe living in the Bellevue Community where the shooting happened. Others said they never expected anything like this on their block.

The city beefed up police patrols after the violent Memorial Day weekend in the District.

A total of four people were killed between Friday and Monday, and more than a dozen people were shot.