How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Making Their Relationship Work the Second Time Around (Exclusive)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reunited after their split last year, and a source tells ET that the two are very much in love and work incredibly hard to keep the intimate details of their relationship out of the public eye.
"They both agreed that one of the main reasons for their last split was the pressures of constantly being in the public eye and not taking the time alone to just be together,” the source claims.
Perry, 33, recently hopped on a plane to London, England, to support 41-year-old Bloom at his West End play, just one night before she had to be back in Amsterdam to continue her Witness tour at the Ziggo Dome.
"Katy wants to make sure they are seeing each other as much as possible despite both having busy careers, so she meets with Orlando wherever he is working and she expects the same from him," the source says. "They have an understanding now of each other and what will make this work."
"Their secret jaunts to faraway places have brought them closer than ever," the source adds about their frequent overseas getaways. "They get a chance to feel 'normal' and see what a real future together could be. Their trip to London for his play was just another step in rebuilding what they had before, but in a closer, more mature way. Katy loved Orlando's work and then she and Orlando spent the evening together alone after the play before she left.”
According to our source, the two now also have "a stronger sense of trust and appreciation for each other."
"Some of their friends think the breakup only improved what they once had and they do truly seem happier in their relationship than ever before," the source notes. "They know each other’s patterns and the communication between them has improved, so their relationship is thriving.”
"They are happier than they've ever been and feel in time they will be ready to be more public about their love for one another and can plan for a future," the source adds.
And when it comes to their future together, the source says that, these days, there's "no pressure," specifically when it comes to having kids. Bloom is already a father to his 7-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
“[Starting a family] was another topic that weighed on their relationship before their split, but everything has changed," the source claims. "Now they discuss plans in life openly with no pressure. There is less of a feeling of being in a hurry. When they take the next step they both know they will be ready."
"Orlando has matured and has a different perspective [on the relationship]," the source continues. "He doesn't like to go out and party as much and he is ready to settle down and focus on Katy and his career. They are enjoying each other's company and haven't pressed the subject of kids. They are talking about a future wedding, but they are taking it slow.”
And apparently, Bloom's mother approves of the couple's rekindled romance!
“Orlando’s mom thinks Katy is just wonderful and perfect for her son," the source says.
Perry hasn't exactly been shy about reconciling with Bloom, leaving flirty comments on his Instagram posts and sharing videos of the two together on social media. ET spoke to Perry last month, when she said she was currently "spoken for" and "very happy."
Watch below:
-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz
