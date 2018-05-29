'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott on the Moment He 'Ugly’ Cried at His Wedding (Exclusive)

Property Brothers star Drew Scott is opening up about newlywed bliss and the moment that made him “ugly cry” at his recent wedding.

The reality star tied the knot with longtime love Linda Phan in a gorgeous ceremony attended by 300 friends and family in southern Italy on May 12.

“I’m still on cloud nine,” the home-building hunk dished while ET’s Cameron Mathison exclusively went on location with him and his twin brother, Jonathan, at their recent HGTV magazine shoot. “[I’m] getting used to the new hardware. I constantly catch myself saying, ‘My fiancée, Linda. Wait no -- wife.”



“It took him like six months to stop saying ‘girlfriend’ and get to ‘fiancée’... now it's, like, start over again,” piped in Jonathan, his Property Brothers co-host.

The 40-year-old brothers both brought the waterworks to the ceremony, with Jonathan declaring, “Grown men cry, right?” while Drew revealed he “fell apart” with emotion from seeing his beautiful bride, who wore a Claire Pettibone gown.

“The moment I saw Linda coming down the aisle... I was like, boo hoo. I ugly cry,” he admitted. “I made it two words into my speech and I completely fell apart. I knew it was going to happen and the good thing is when you're wearing a kilt it's a built-in tissue -- I just took the snot off my face with the kilt.”

The nuptials will air on TLC on June 2, in a special titled Linda and Drew Say I Do¸ which will feature footage of everything from 33-year-old Linda’s wedding dress hunt to the couple’s vows and cake cutting.

And, while their honeymoon is on hold until August, when they’ll take a charity trip to Ecuador, the couple are already planning out their future -- and yes, the pitter-patter of tiny feet is on the horizon!

“Linda and I will have kids,” Drew said. “One day soon we’ll have kids. No rush. Don’t rush me! But we’ll have kids soon.”



