Reports: Andrew Lincoln to leave 'The Walking Dead'

Andrew Lincoln, who plays lead character Rick Grimes on the hit television show "The Walking Dead," will leave the show at the end of season nine, according to multiple reports.
Lincoln will only appear in six episodes of the upcoming season, Collider and Us Weekly reported, citing unnamed sources.
The show's leading protagonist, Lincoln's character has been at the center of the AMC zombie drama since it premiered in 2010.
Fans of the show took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their disappointment.
I love this show SO much. But Andrew Lincoln is THE show. We have been following him since the very first episode. I can’t imagine the show without Rick Grimes.— The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) May 29, 2018
Me when I saw that Andrew Lincoln is leaving TWD ?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2n97j6oKee— junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) May 29, 2018
andrew lincoln/rick grimes is the most important person on the walking dead.. idc what you say, there’s no show without him.— ana (@smvkeandmirrors) May 29, 2018
if andrew lincoln is really leaving after season nine, then the walking dead should end with season nine. you CAN’T do the walking dead without rick grimes.— edy (@edylue) May 29, 2018
