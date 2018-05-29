Reports: Andrew Lincoln to leave 'The Walking Dead' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reports: Andrew Lincoln to leave 'The Walking Dead'

By Tegna

Andrew Lincoln, who plays lead character Rick Grimes on the hit television show "The Walking Dead," will leave the show at the end of season nine, according to multiple reports.

Lincoln will only appear in six episodes of the upcoming season, Collider and Us Weekly reported, citing unnamed sources.

The show's leading protagonist, Lincoln's character has been at the center of the AMC zombie drama since it premiered in 2010.

Fans of the show took to Twitter Tuesday night to express their disappointment.

