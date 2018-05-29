Congresswoman says pornography is a root cause of school shootings

Rep. Diane Black, a Republican candidate to be the next Tennessee governor, said Tuesday that the decline of family support systems and the rise of pornography is the "root cause" of school shootings.
"How many of you when you were in school ever had an experience where a kid came to school with a gun? . . . Never happened," Black said during a listening session with ministers at Safe Harbor of Clarksville, Tenn. The audio recording was shared by HuffPost.
"Why do we see kids being so violent? What's out there? What makes them do that? Because as a nurse, I go back to root causes."
"I think it's deterioration of the family," Black said. Citing the expression, "idle hands are the devil's workshop," Black said that without a family support structure, teens turn to the Internet, violent movies and pornography.
"Pornography, it's available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store. Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there's pornography there," she said. "All of this is available without parental guidance. And I think that is a big part of the root cause that we see so many young people that have mental illness get caught in these places."
Black, like other conservatives and gun control opponents, was searching for explanations for recent school shootings that don't place the blame on the availability of firearms.
More: Florida House declares a public health risk - from pornography (not guns)
More: New NRA president Oliver North decries 'culture of violence' but worked on 'Call of Duty'
"In response to mass shootings, liberals have called for banning and confiscating all guns," says Black's campaign website. "We must recognize mental health issues are the cause of mass gun violence, not the guns themselves."
After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the state's House of Representatives approved a measure declaring pornography a public health risk the same day the Republican-controlled chamber overwhelmingly voted to reject gun control measures demanded by survivors of the shooting.
Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts took issue with Black's statement saying that, "Despite all of the data and experts at her disposal" she "chooses to blame 'grocery store pornography' for school shootings. And she doesn't mean the magazines that glorify guns."
There have been at least 21 school shootings so far in 2018.
Despite all of the data and experts at her disposal, Tennessee lawmaker chooses to blame "grocery store pornography" for school shootings. And she doesn't mean the magazines that glorify guns. https://t.co/SQ3WARndjS- Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 29, 2018
A mermaid statue made a sudden appearance on a rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and it is quickly becoming the talk of Ocean Beach.
The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.
A motorist pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from school on an Otay Mesa roadside, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.
Six San Diego-area museums announced Tuesday they will participate in Museums for All, a national initiative to provide free or reduced-price access low-income individuals and families.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
The number of Americans killed annually in wrong way crashes has increased more than 38 percent over the past five years. Wrong way crashes are 50 times more likely to be deadly compared to all crashes.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
San Diego will be the site of the sixth franchise in the Alliance of American Football league that debuts next February.
Longtime Padres play-by-play announcer and former KFMB Stations sports anchor Ted Leitner will be leaving the broadcast booth to fight kidney cancer.