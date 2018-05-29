Cindy Crawford Shares Throwback Pic to Her Casual Beach Wedding on Anniversary

Cindy Crawford is feeling the love!

On Tuesday, the supermodel marked the 20th anniversary of her marriage to businessman Rande Gerber with a sweet throwback pic to their super casual beachside wedding.

In the black-and-white picture, which Crawford credits to renowned fashion photographer Arthur Elgort, the then-newlyweds stroll hand-in-hand and barefoot across a wooden deck. Besides a huge grin, Crawford sports a short, white lace-trimmed dress, and Gerber accompanies her in dark pants and an untucked white shirt.

The 52-year-old former MTV House of Style host captioned the image with a sweet shoutout to her husband. "20 years ago today walking down the 'aisle,'" she wrote. "@RandeGerber, I couldn’t have chosen a better man to do this thing called life with. I love you!"

Gerber, 56, shared his own sweet beachside snap from the day. In his pic, a bikini-clad Crawford perches in his lap with her arms around him.

"20 years ago today, 2 amazing kids and this beautiful girl with her arms always holding on tight," he wrote in his caption. "Thank you for our life."

It wasn't just throwback pics that Crawford was sharing; she also posted a video from her recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee. In a true #relationshipgoals moment, the still super-in-love couple can be seen kissing and singing along with a band covering John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me."

Crawford recently opened up about what it's like to raise two children, 16-year-old daughter Kaia and 18-year-old son Presley, to follow in her modeling footsteps. "I've done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into," she revealed in an interview with Town & Country magazine. "I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, 'Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.' I want to empower them to just say, 'I'm outta here.'"

For more on the famous fam, take a look at the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cindy Crawford Reveals Her Modeling Regrets and Why Daughter Kaia Gerber Makes Her Worry

Cindy Crawford Shares Sexy Bikini Throwback Photo to Celebrate Spring

Proud Mom Cindy Crawford Applauds Son Presley Gerber at Paris Fashion Week