Room service robot worth his weight in tips - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Room service robot worth his weight in tips

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some robots steal jobs, others steal the show. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego. 

Hubert was made by a company called Savioke. The nearest robot similar to him is working at a hotel in Los Angeles. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.