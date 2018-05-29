Room service robot worth his weight in tips

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some robots steal jobs, others steal the show.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.

Hubert was made by a company called Savioke. The nearest robot similar to him is working at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Not stealing jobs... just stealing the show: Meet Hubert the Robot. He is the king of room service at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in San Marcos. Tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/7USa2X3ivh — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 29, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.