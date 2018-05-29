Britney Spears Shares Sweet New Photos of Her Boys: 'They're Bigger Than Me!'

With their teenage years just around the corner, Britney Spears is slowly coming to terms with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, getting older.

But the songstress still can’t believe that the two are now physically on par with her!

The trio headed out to enjoy a meal at their favorite Sunday spot over the weekend and Spears snapped a pic with the beaming boys, pointing out how much they’ve grown in her caption.

“Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays ???? The boys are bigger than me now!!!!! ??,” the hitmaker wrote alongside a pic of the three at their table, all matching in white outfits.

The sweet sentiment comes as Sean prepares to enter his teens in September, while Jayden will turn 12 the same month.

Meanwhile, the boys' father, Kevin Federline, is seeking an increase in child support payments from Spears.

Federline, 40, recently filed court documents asking a judge to order Spears to increase the $20,000 a month he currently receives.

