Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Reportedly Split

It's splitsville for Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet.

The Harry Potter alum and Glee star have split after just a few months of dating, according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to Watson's rep.

Watson was initially linked to the Nashville native in March, when they were spotted holding hands in public on a day out in Los Angeles, California. But the two had been seen out together several times beforehand, including leaving a live music gig together in February.

Overstreet had been linked to other Hollywood stars in the past, including Emma Roberts and Rumer Willis, while Watson split with her previous boyfriend of two years, William "Mack" Knight, in 2017.

The Beauty and the Beast star opened up about her approach to managing relationships in the spotlight during a Vogue interview last year: "I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she said at the time. "You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she added. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

