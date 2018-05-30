Tyra Banks Presses Golden Buzzer for Amazing Acrobatic Dance Group on 'America's Got Talent' Premiere

America's Got Talent host Tyra Banks isn't wasting time when it comes to using her chance to press the Golden Buzzer during this season's auditions round.

In the last performance of the season 13 premiere on Monday, the Austrian acrobatic dance group Zurcaroh took the stage to perform one of the most breathtaking displays of gymnastic and acrobatic brilliance you could imagine.

Speaking before their audition, the group's founder and leader explained that the troupe is made up of nonprofessionals who have a real love for the art, but from their high-flying routine, you'd never be able to tell that the young performers haven't been expert acrobats from birth.

With acrobatic dancers ranging in age from young children to seasoned adults, the death-defying act featured a mix of balancing routines, rhythmic, in-sync dancing and performers being flung in the air and caught by their fellow troupe dancers.

Halfway through the act the audience were all on their feet, and the judges were absolutely stunned.

The jaw-dropping act earned an standing ovation from each of them, and judge Howie Mandel could barely contain his amazement.

"Wow! That's the -- I mean -- we saw dancing, we see tumbling, that’s, wow!" Mandel stammered after the performance.

Judge Simon Cowell was even more effusive, telling the group that their audition was "honestly one of the most incredible things I've ever seen on any of these shows."

"You are unbelievable," judge Heidi Klum marveled. "There's kids flying all over the air. I can't even believe how you caught them. I was in Simon's lap for a second because one [kid] did I don't know how many spins. It was absolutely incredible. Loved it."

While it was clear all four judges were going to vote the troupe through to the next round, that wasn't enough for Banks, who stopped them before they could vote.

"Hold up! Hold up!" Banks yelled as she walked out onto the stage. "I am collecting my breath and I just, I need some oxygen right now! I'm, like, freaking out right now. This is so crazy that you know what I have to do!"

Banks raced over to the judge's table to use her one-and-only Golden Buzzer to make sure Zurcaroh moves on to the live round of competition, raining golden confetti down onto the overwhelmed acrobats.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Check out the video below to see more on this season of the beloved reality talent competition series.

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent' Premiere: Family Band's Tribute to Their Late Mom Brings Mel B to Tears

'America's Got Talent' Is Bringing Everyone Back for Season 13

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans