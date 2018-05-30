Milo Ventimiglia Reacts to Oliver Hudson Missing His Jack Audition For 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

Sometimes things just work out the way they're meant to!

Earlier this month Oliver Hudson revealed that he skipped out on a This Is Us chemistry test with Mandy Moore to go fishing -- but Milo Ventimiglia, to whom the role eventually went, said "things worked out okay" in the end.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the actor at the This Is Us Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she broke the news of Hudson's would-be turn as Jack Pearson.

"Oh, no kidding," the 40-year-old said, revealing that he had never skipped an audition himself. "I feel like when you get the opportunity to be creative, I embrace it," he told ET. "And I show up -- even if you're not going to get the job, you've got to show up and, you know, put your heart into it."

But that doesn't mean he nailed every audition he's been to. "And it was upsetting as an actor, because it's something you wanted, a character I knew that I could play, I could pull off," he said. "But then, as it turns out, things worked out okay."

And they did! This Is Us has gone on to commercial and critical success, and the role earned Ventimiglia his first Emmy nomination in 2017 -- although the trophy ultimately went to his castmate, Sterling K. Brown.

Things also worked out for Hudson, however. For one thing, the 41-year-old actor landed a 271-pound tuna -- "the biggest I've ever caught," on his fishing trip, as he told ET earlier this month -- and he also landed a lead role in ABCs Splitting Up Together.

This Is Us returns to NBC for its third season this fall.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oliver Hudson Shares Unexpected 'Upside' to Missing Out on 'This Is Us' Role (Exclusive)

Andy Samberg Has Plans to Get the Whole ‘This Is Us’ Cast on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown Says He Knows How 'This Is Us' Ends For Randall (Exclusive)