Otay Mesa: 13-year-old girl escapes kidnapping attempt

Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer that put San Diego ahead and the Padres got a fine effort from their bullpen Tuesday night in a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.
A mermaid statue made a sudden appearance on a rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and it is quickly becoming the talk of Ocean Beach.
The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.
A motorist pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from school on an Otay Mesa roadside, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.
Six San Diego-area museums announced Tuesday they will participate in Museums for All, a national initiative to provide free or reduced-price access low-income individuals and families.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
The number of Americans killed annually in wrong way crashes has increased more than 38 percent over the past five years. Wrong way crashes are 50 times more likely to be deadly compared to all crashes.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
San Diego will be the site of the sixth franchise in the Alliance of American Football league that debuts next February.