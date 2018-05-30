Otay Mesa: 13-year-old girl escapes kidnapping attempt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Otay Mesa: 13-year-old girl escapes kidnapping attempt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from school on an Otay Mesa roadside, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.

The kidnapping attempt occurred in the 700 block of Picador Boulevard about 5:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was able to break away from the man and run to safety, San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said.

The would-be abductor, who was driving a black Mercedes-Benz van, was described as a white man in his 50s or early 60s with a full beard and a raspy voice. He was wearing gray pants, a grayish-green polo shirt and glasses, police said.

No injuries were reported.

