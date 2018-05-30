Rancho Bernardo: House flooded after truck shears off fire hydrant

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.

Adolfo Velasquez lives on the corner where the fire hydrant was hit. The downpour came down on his home.

“I was watching television and suddenly I heard a loud noise. I saw a lot of sand coming up and thought the car was stuck and my house was under water,” Velasquez.

Adolfo’s neighbor, Shannon Fiore, said she also heard the impact.

“We saw a grey pickup truck on the curb – tires spinning and he [the driver] back up,” she said.

As Shannon was to take a picture with her phone, the drive took off.

As of Tuesday evening, Adolfo still had pools of water inside his home. Water was drizzling form light fixtures. “It was a lot of water and it came into my house.”

Shannon, who captured video of the broken hydrant said it, “was huge. Old Faithful would have been jealous over this one.”

Adolfo said he found a binder with florescent black and yellow stickers. He believes it flew out of the truck that hit the hydrant.

A resident told News 8 she believes the truck was light-colored with a white bumper sticker with black writing on the rear passenger side.

“I don’t know if they work for the city or if they make signs. This is a peculiar binder,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.