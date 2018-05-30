Global financial worries throw wrench into U.S. stock markets

Italy's political crisis and related financial market turmoil is a reminder unexpected happenings outside the U.S. can still cause turbulence at home.
Investors, of course, are familiar with market storm clouds forming over Europe. Since the 2008 financial crisis, prices of U.S. stocks have been disrupted by the European debt crises in 2010 and 2011. And since then, the market has been hit by a populist wave, starting with Greece in 2015, the Brexit vote in mid-2016 and French elections last year.
On Tuesday, markets got another scare when Italy failed to patch together a new coalition government, raising the odds of another election late this summer or fall that could result in a rise to power political parties who aren't fans of Italy staying in the 19-country eurozone. The mere prospect of Italy exiting the eurozone sent stocks in the U.S. and Europe spiraling lower. Italian government bonds also sold off sharply, sending yields up to 3.1%, up from 1.8% on May 1, and raising the borrowing costs of the indebted government.
"It appears Italy is this year's episode,' Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth, told clients in a research report. But Lerner's base case is for European officials to do what it takes to keep the eurozone from tearing apart. Still, "the heightened political uncertainty is here to stay.'
Despite political risk in Italy and geopolitical worries in other parts of the world, such as North Korea, U.S. stocks can still cheer a low risk of recession at home and maybe get help from the world's central bankers, who might keep monetary policy friendly to markets longer than expected.
More: Dow drops sharply as Italy political turmoil spooks investors
More: Dow hitting 50,000 by 2023? Market milestone is within reach, investor claims
More: Summer vacation 2018: How to stretch your dollar on an overseas getaway
Temperatures cool Wednesday as a small trough passes through California. Marine layer clouds bring patchy drizzle as the marine layer deepens through Thursday.
Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer that put San Diego ahead and the Padres got a fine effort from their bullpen Tuesday night in a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.
A mermaid statue made a sudden appearance on a rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and it is quickly becoming the talk of Ocean Beach.
The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.
A motorist pulled up alongside a 13-year-old girl Tuesday as she was walking home from school on an Otay Mesa roadside, grabbed her by the arm and made a failed attempt to pull her into his van.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.
Six San Diego-area museums announced Tuesday they will participate in Museums for All, a national initiative to provide free or reduced-price access low-income individuals and families.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
The number of Americans killed annually in wrong way crashes has increased more than 38 percent over the past five years. Wrong way crashes are 50 times more likely to be deadly compared to all crashes.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.
A transient who allegedly chased a 13-year-old girl through La Mesa while armed with a machete and then charged police, prompting an officer to shoot him, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four criminal charges. Bernard Eugene Graham, 34, faces up to 55 years to life in prison if convicted of two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer, according to prosecutors.