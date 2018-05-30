Belgium attacker killed fourth person day before, minister says - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Belgium attacker killed fourth person a day before deadly Liege attacks, authorities say

Posted: Updated: May 30, 2018 2:54 AM
A police officer speaks with parents of children at a nearby high school in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on May 29, 2018, after a gunman shot dead three people, two of them policemen, before being killed by elite officers. A police officer speaks with parents of children at a nearby high school in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on May 29, 2018, after a gunman shot dead three people, two of them policemen, before being killed by elite officers.
By Deutsche Welle, Deutsche Welle

The gunman who killed two female police officers and a bystander in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday, had killed a man the previous day, Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL.

Jambon confirmed that the victim was a former inmate who did prison time with the assailant, identified as a Belgian national called Benjamin Herman. The attacker is alleged to have killed the man by hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

During Tuesday's attack, Herman, who was on a two-day release from prison, approached the two female officers from behind and stabbed them several times, before seizing one of their weapons and shooting them dead.

More: Man kills 3 in Belgium with guns of stabbed police officers

He then shot dead a 22-year-old man in a vehicle parked nearby and fled to a nearby school where he took a woman hostage.

Herman was later gunned down after a shoot-out between him and the police.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the attacker's release from prison, Jambon said.

"It's really an isolated case. He wasn't part of a network, he did not receive instructions from anyone else, so there is no need to raise the terror threat alert level," Jambon told RTL.

This article originally appeared on DW.com. Its content was created separately to USA TODAY.

