America's annual barbecue festivals

Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music. Hot Luck Festival returns to Austin, Texas, May 24–27. The second annual event will feature more than 60 hot chefs (Aaron Franklin, Steve McHugh, Ashley Christensen), a variety of tasting events and live music.
By Ashley Day, USA TODAY

Smoked meat season is back as spring kicks off cookouts and May marks National Barbecue Month.

Celebrate at annual competitions, cook-offs and festivals across the country, from the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Kentucky to the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Tennessee. America's pitmasters, barbecue restaurants, chefs and smoking specialists are ready for taste tests. From ribfests to smokeouts and block parties, there's a barbecue battle or bash for you this spring and summer - and a few with beer or bourbon pairings.

See the photos above for barbecue events and festivals through October, plus some of the best 'que showcased in NYC below.

