Police department attends 5th grade graduation for son of fallen officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police department stepped up to stand in as the "dads" of a young boy graduating from fifth grade.
The Boynton Beach Police Department posted a touching photo of them supporting their "son" Kaleb, during his graduation May 25.
"It meant the world to us to watch you graduate," a post on the department's Facebook post read. "We promise to be there for all of your accomplishments. We know your dad is so proud of the fine young man you are. We love you, Kaleb."
Another photo shows the nine officers in the audience, ready to cheer Kaleb on.
According to the Palm Beach Post, the boy's father Joe Crowder, a 14-year veteran with the department, died December 2016 after having a heart attack while graduating. The department said they promised Joe they would be there for all the milestones, and they are keeping that promise.
“It meant everything to us to be there. We all felt like proud parents,” Stephanie Slater, the police department’s spokeswoman told the Florida newspaper. “We are so proud of the fine young man that Kaleb is and we know that Joe was smiling his giant smile this morning watching Kaleb, too.”
