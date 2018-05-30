Mandy Moore Reveals They've Already Shot ‘Parts’ of the ‘This Is Us’ Series Finale (Exclusive)

Try not to get too teary, but the Pearson family won’t be on TV for forever!

Mandy Moore dropped a huge bombshell about her beloved NBC family drama on Tuesday when talking to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the This Is Us FYC screening and panel event in Los Angeles.

After Nischelle noted that Moore’s co-star and on-screen son, Sterling K. Brown, had hinted that the cast knew what would happen in the show’s series finale, she asked if the ending to the show had already been filmed.

“I don’t know!” Moore teased to ET. “Maybe parts of the ending have been shot!”

Though there has been no announcement regarding the final season of the widely popular series, Moore noted that she’s comforted knowing the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, has thought through the characters’ story lines.

“I know, it’s crazy! Though it gives me solace to at least know that Dan knows how the show is going to end,” she explained. “He’s not flying by the seat of his pants, you know? Like, there is sort of a through line and a punctuation point and he knows how it all comes together.”

Though parts of it may have been filmed, the 34-year-old actress assured ET that the series finale is “a ways off,” adding that the cast knows “there’s a finite amount of time that the show will exist” and they’re OK with that.

For now, Moore and her co-stars are focused on season three, which they start filming in July.

“We were just standing back in the green room, and Dan started telling Chrissy [Metz] and Sully [Chris Sullivan] and Milo [Ventimiglia] and I a little detail about season three and we are all like, ‘What?!’” Moore said. “We want to know everything too and we are so excited, but the sit down, sort of walking through what happens throughout the course of this season probably won’t happen until a couple of weeks from now when we are closer to shooting.”

This Is Us returns to NBC for season three this fall.

