Mexican leader rejects Trump's demand for wall payment: 'Not now, not ever'

President Trump's renewed vow that Mexico will pay for a proposed border wall has brought a swift and emphatic rejection from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who insisted that will never happen.

Trump, who raised the wall issue repeatedly during his 2016 presidential campaign, returned to the theme Wednesday night at a rally in Nashville.

"In the end, Mexico's going to pay for the wall,' Trump said. "They're going to pay for the wall, and they're going to enjoy it, OK?'

Peña Nieto quickly replied on Twitter, in English and in Spanish, saying Mexico will never pay for the wall, "Not now, not ever."

President @realDonaldTrump: NO. Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall. Not now, not ever.



Sincerely, Mexico (all of us). - Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

Presidente @realDonaldTrump: NO. México NUNCA pagará por un muro. Ni ahora, ni nunca.



Atentamente, México (todos nosotros). - Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) May 30, 2018

Trump has largely avoided raising his rally-pleasing wall pledge in public since the topic led Pena Nieto to cancel plans for a visit to Washington early in Trump's term.

In a 50-minute phone call a month after Trump's inauguration, the two leaders had a "heated" exchange over the issue, according to The Washington Post, with Pena Nieto stressing that the demand was offensive to Mexicans. Trump countered that it was unreasonable for the Mexican leader to back off the issue that resounded so well with his followers.

Without abandoning his demand, Trump has since turned to Congress to allocate money for the project, but lawmakers declined to include it the $1.3 trillion spending bill lawmakers approved in March.

Last month, the president threatened a government shutdown in September if Congress doesn't include more money in the budget for the project.