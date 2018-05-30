Carnival Cruise Line unveils plans for its longest voyage ever

Carnival Cruise Line is going long in 2019.

The Miami-based cruise giant says it will offer a 24-day sailing from Long Beach, Calif., to Singapore - its longest single departure ever.

Kicking off Oct. 5, 2019, the trans-Pacific voyage on the 3,006-passenger Carnival Splendor will include calls in Guam, Vietnam and Malaysia - all firsts for a Carnival sailing from North America.



The trip also will feature extended port calls at Maui and Honolulu, Hawaii. Among other highlights will be a westward passing of the International Date Line, resulting in the date being turned back by a day.

Splendor will arrive in Singapore on Oct. 30, 2019.

Carnival plans at least two other long voyages in 2019: a 13-day Panama Canal sailing and a 14-day trip to Hawaii. The Panama Canal sailing will begin in Tampa and end in Long Beach. The Hawaii voyage will be round-trip out of Long Beach.

Specializing in fun-focused sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, Carnival is best known for shorter trips lasting three days to a week.

