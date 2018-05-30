Mama opossum can barely walk with seven babies on her back

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Opossum? Oh, mama!
This mama opossum has a lot on her plate...well, back.
Adam Wafi lives in Boston and said he had to pull his car over Tuesday when he saw this mother marsupial barely able to walk along Saratoga Street.
The mother's load is anything but light with seven babies holding on for the piggy-back ride. Possibly the runt of the litter who pulled the short straw keeps falling off, getting pushed off the limited real estate by his brothers and sisters.
Opossums are very abundant in New England but particularly in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Scientists say opossums are great for wiping out ticks. A single opossum eats as many as 4,000 ticks per week.
Makes us want to invite this mama and her kids to our neighborhood.
If you have a great video or picture, share it with us on Facebook or Twitter.
This year's San Diego County Fair will feature 150 free, hands-on projects inspired by Pinterest and Instagram!
Police Wednesday morning surrounded a residence in Hillcrest and were negotiating with a distraught man who claimed to be armed with a shotgun.
We have all been to the typical street fair where the city shuts down streets and puts tents in the middle of the road.
One of the City’s busiest thoroughfares that provides access to and from the Pacific Beach and Mission Beach neighborhoods is getting a makeover.
San Diego police say a man driving a van unsuccessfully tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl near Montgomery Middle School in Otay Mesa.
Temperatures cool Wednesday as a small trough passes through California. Marine layer clouds bring patchy drizzle as the marine layer deepens through Thursday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students got another day off from classes on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
A mermaid statue made a sudden appearance on a rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and it is quickly becoming the talk of Ocean Beach.
Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer that put San Diego ahead and the Padres got a fine effort from their bullpen Tuesday night in a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.
The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.