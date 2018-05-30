Chrissy Teigen Shares New Video of Her Stretch Marks on Her Hips Following Son’s Birth

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t able to avoid stretch marks during her second pregnancy. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her hips and a crying face emoji.

“Nooo, I thought I did such a good job with my creams! My hips!” she quipped in the clip.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has shared footage of her stretch marks with her fans on social media.

In January 2017, she posted a photo of stretch marks on her thighs, writing, “Whatevs.” In 2016, she also Snapchatted another image, writing: “Lol, my thighs have tributaries.”

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their daughter, Luna, in April 2016 and earlier this month, Teigen gave birth to the couple’s second child, son Miles.

The two have been enjoying time with their two kiddos. Over the weekend, they also took time for themselves, enjoying a special night out. “First post-Miles date night!” Legend captioned a glam shot with his wife.

Watch the clip below for more from the family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo Of Luna Giving Brother Miles a Pacifier

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night Since Welcoming Son Miles: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen Shows the Reality of Motherhood While Holding Baby Miles in Hilarious Photo