‘Real Housewives of NYC’ Cast Shocked by Luann’s Decision to Spend Christmas in Florida (Exclusive)

Luann de Lesseps’ Real Housewives of New York City co-stars knew her holiday trip to Palm Beach, Florida, was a bad idea -- long before her arrest!

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek at this week’s all-new RHONY, Luann shares her travel plans with her pals, much to their shock. As soon as Lu revealed her Christmas travel itinerary, Sonja Morgan’s mouth dropped open. Luann, of course, got married in Palm Beach the year before, and this would be her first time back since divorcing Tom D’Agostino after less than seven months of marriage.

“Isn’t Tom going to be down there?” Sonja asks. “I thought Tom was doing New Year’s down there, on the boat … I thought you were going to avoid him, that’s all. That’s why I was asking.”

“The record scratched for me, because she had been avoiding every place that Tom had gone, and now she was going to go back to the scene of the ‘crime,’ meaning the wedding that turned into a divorce seven months later?” Sonja then spouts in a confessional.

“[Tom] has some busted up, banged up girlfriend, right?” Bethenny Frankel asks Lu, much to Lu’s shock. Check out the moment here:

“Oh, you didn’t know that,” she follows up. “Oh, I thought you knew. Oh f**k. Sorry, Luann. I really thought you knew.”

“Tom should be living under a rock right now,” Luann offers in a confessional. “He knows that all the women know him and he’s out and about parading another girlfriend! I can’t believe how fast he’s moved on. It’s like, really, dude? Lay low. D**k.”

Of course, Luann’s trip to Florida turned out to be quite fateful. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Christmas Eve, the aftermath of which will unfold on upcoming episodes of RHONY. The 53-year-old will reportedly take a plea deal next month for the resulting charges.

“It really taught me a lot about myself,” Luann told ET in April. “That's when I decided to go to rehab and address the issues I was having in my life, because I just felt like it was an out-of-control moment for me, and I don't like to be out of control. It was very embarrassing and all I can say is that it changed my life in such a way now. I just feel like so much more control and happier.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley Explains Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out (Exclusive)

Luann de Lesseps Responds to Blackface Allegations Ahead of 'RHONY' Season 10 Premiere (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen Says 'RHONY' Boat Trip Has Been 'Grossly Misrepresented' (Exclusive)