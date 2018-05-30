How do astronauts poop in space? NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson explains

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson has spent more time in space than any American.

This certainly isn't the number one perk about space travel: going number two.

Last week, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson talked to Business Insider about spending 665 days in space, the most of any American. As the interview suggests, Whitson loved space travel, except the part where you have to poop.

Whitson, who compared traveling in space to a "camping trip," said urinating in an International Space Station toilet is easy. Pooping is very different.

"Number two... is more challenging because you're trying to hit a pretty small target," Whitson told Business Insider.

Tthe poop is sealed inside a plastic bag and hauled off the next space trash day, Whitson said. When it's too full, astronauts must "put a rubber glove on and pack it down." That's what happens when the ISS toilet is working. When it malfunctions, astronauts will occasionally have to deal with floating poop.

Three years ago, Al Jazeera posted a video interview with Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who offered a tour of the ISS toilet. The process involves using a piece of equipment with hose using suction to pull away urine or poop after an astronaut uses the bathroom.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

More: New Jersey superintendent arrested, pooped at high school track 'on a daily basis'