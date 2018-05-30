Free crafty fun this year at the San Diego County Fair

(SAN DIEGO) - Friday, June 1st is the kick off to the San Diego County Fair! There are a lot of great new changes coming this year, especially in the crafting section.

Elena Lai Etcheverry is leading the charge, or should we say change, in this year's crafting section by leading hands-on crafting workshops that will run throughout the entirety of the fair.

You can catch all of these free, interactive workshops most days of the fair (see the schedule of events below). All are inspired by projects you've probably seen on Pinterest or Instagram, and now you can learn how to do them too!

Best described as the “Heart of the Fair,” this exhibit features hundreds of crafts and foods that have been entered by bakers, sewers, collectors, fermenters and more.

There's a total of 150 make-and-take exhibits, here are a few examples to look forward to: