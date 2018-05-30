Roseanne Barr Tweets Back at Co-Stars After They Condemn Her Racist Remark

Roseanne Barr has responded to a few of her Roseanne co-stars' tweets that slammed her racist comment about Valerie Jarrett, which led to ABC cancelling the highly rated reboot.

Although the 65-year-old comedian has apologized to Jarrett over her tweet reading "Muslim brotherhood and planet of the apes had a baby=vj,"she appeared to be much less than conciliatory towards both Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert. In particular, she said 36-year-old Fishman -- who played the Conners' son D.J. in the original series and revival, and shared a lengthy statement on Twitter expressing his "vehement" condemnation of Barr's words -- threw her "under the bus."

Fishman's statement in part read, "I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue."

Barr replied early Wednesday morning, writing, "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it.ME. You throw me under the bus. nice!"

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice!

As for 43-year-old Gilbert, who aside from playing Darlene also served as an executive producer on the show, Barr appeared to be in shock over her tweet reading, "Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

"Wow! unreal," Barr tweeted back.

Wow! unreal.

Barr also addressed Wanda Sykes -- who was a consulting producer on the show -- who tweeted that she was quitting Roseanne before ABC decided to cancel the series. In response to a fan criticizing Sykes, Barr claimed that Sykes' tweet influenced ABC's decision.

"Her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show," she wrote.

On Wednesday, Barr said that it was tweeting under the influence of the prescription sleep aid Ambien that led her to post a racist remark.

"Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me," she wrote, after retweeting many fans who had been defending her. "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweetin."

"It was memorial day too," she added. "I went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. Ty."

