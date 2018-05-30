Kim Kardashian to Meet With President Donald Trump at the White House

Kim Kardashian West is heading to the White House.

A source close to the situation tells ET that the 37-year-old reality star, along with her attorney, Shawn Holley, will meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to our source, the mother of three will lobby for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old serving life without parole for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kim will also meet with senior adviser Jared Kushner, our source says, to discuss prison reform.

Kim, who is normally followed around by her Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew, is keeping the cameras at home. Our source says production cameras will not be filming today's event.

Ahead of the meeting, Kim also took to Twitter early Wednesday, writing, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you ?????

Kim has advocated for Alice in recent months, vocalizing her opinion via social media and working with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in hopes of getting the government to grant the great-grandmother clemency. Alice is currently sentenced to life in prison at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama. She's spent the last 21 years behind bars on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine, attempted possession of cocaine and money laundering.

The reality star's visit to the White House comes well over a year after her husband, Kanye West, met with Trump in New York City and just weeks after the 40-year-old rapper continued to show support for the president in a series of tweets. Here's a look at those messages:

