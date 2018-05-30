Kanye West Paid $85K to Put Whitney Houston&#039;s Controversial - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kanye West Paid $85K to Put Whitney Houston's Controversial Bathroom Photo on Pusha T's Album

Updated: May 30, 2018 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.