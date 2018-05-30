Live stream: President Trump signs the "Right to Try Act" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live stream: President Trump signs the "Right to Try Act"

Posted: Updated: May 30, 2018 8:49 AM
By USA TODAY
WASHINGTON -- President Trump signs S. 204, the "Right to Try Act' Wednesday afternoon.

In March, the House passed legislation aimed at giving seriously ill patients increased access to investigational drugs, a bill championed by Vice President Mike Pence.

"Right to Try" is named for Jordan McLinn, a second grader from Indianapolis who advocated in Washington for the bill alongside Pence.

The bill will let patients who are near death, or who have a disease that is likely to lead to severely premature death, potentially access drugs that have gone through only preliminary testing on humans. They would have to be ineligible for a clinical trial and have already tried other available treatments.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the bill signing in the player above starting at 12:15 pm ET.

