City leaders to kick off $110M Mission Bay Bridge project

One of the City’s busiest thoroughfares that provides access to and from the Pacific Beach and Mission Beach neighborhoods is getting a makeover.
San Diego police say a man driving a van unsuccessfully tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl near Montgomery Middle School in Otay Mesa.
Temperatures cool Wednesday as a small trough passes through California. Marine layer clouds bring patchy drizzle as the marine layer deepens through Thursday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students got another day off from classes on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
A mermaid statue made a sudden appearance on a rock just off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and it is quickly becoming the talk of Ocean Beach.
Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer that put San Diego ahead and the Padres got a fine effort from their bullpen Tuesday night in a 9-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.
The search is on for the driver who hit a fire hydrant and sped away, leaving a lot damage behind in Rancho Bernardo.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to San Marcos with Hubert, the only robot of his kind in San Diego.
Six San Diego-area museums announced Tuesday they will participate in Museums for All, a national initiative to provide free or reduced-price access low-income individuals and families.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
