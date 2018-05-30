City leaders to kick off $110M Mission Bay Bridge project

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One of the City’s busiest thoroughfares that provides access to and from the Pacific Beach and Mission Beach neighborhoods is getting a makeover.

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined Wednesday by City Councilmember Lorie Zapf to announce construction will begin this summer on a major expansion and reconstruction of the West Mission Bay Drive Bridge.

The $110 million project begins in July and will replace the existing four-lane bridge with two separate three-lane structures, providing an improved transportation link across the San Diego River for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.



Take a look at the animated video of the bridge construction and the process it will take to reconstruct and expand the current West Mission Bay Drive Bridge.