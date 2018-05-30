John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh Want More Kids ‘ASAP’ (Exclusive)

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, are working on their own Full House -- literally!

The stunning couple wed in February and welcomed their son, Billy, in April, and now they’re ready to expand their family “ASAP!”

Caitlin, 32, isn’t kidding. Last week, she gushed to ET that she and John would like to have more children “as soon as I can!” She explained, “Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time.”

The top priority for the Stamos family? Healthy babies. However, Caitlin admitted John would love to welcome a little lady to their brood. “I would love to give him a little girl, but we're happy with boy, girl, just healthy,” she dished.

For now, the couple is fully focused on Billy. Physically, Caitlin revealed that their newborn has daddy’s blue eyes and “scowl” face and mommy’s “small ears.” Biologically, they're celebrating every single one of Billy’s milestones.

“It's adorable. Even all the gas and stuff, everything he does is exciting. It's like, ‘Oh yes, you pooped! That's great! You farted, that's great! You burped, right in my ear! You spit up in my face and I couldn't be happier,” Caitlin said, with a laugh. “There's a lot of positive reinforcement in our house for literally everything.”

The brunette beauty couldn’t help but marvel at how seamlessly John transitioned into dad life -- diaper duty and all!

“He used to say he's not going to change any diapers… and he's changed so many diapers! He totally doesn't mind it. It's beautiful seeing [John] with Billy. It all feels so right. It feels like this is the way it should've always been. He comes so naturally to fatherhood and I love watching it. I stare at the both of them all the time,” Caitlin said, beaming. “[John is] 100% full-on active and fantastic... He's perfect, he's a perfect father. I can't wait to give him more [kids].”

While parenting has become their primary focus, Caitlin says the couple is also finding ways to prioritize their marriage and sneak away for the occasional date night.

She explained, “I understand that it takes a village to raise a child and it's important for our relationship to be strong in order to keep the whole family together and keep everything good, so it’s important to take time for yourself and for your partner and to really have a life balance, so we do that. We'll have someone watch him for a couple of hours and we'll sneak off and see a movie, or have dinner or catch up with friends… we're still back before 10 o’clock!”

John and Caitlin aren’t just partners in parenting and marriage. They’ve also collaborated creatively on an inspirational new jewelry line, appropriately called St. Amos (get it?!) which is available now. They teamed up with My Saint My Hero to design a handwoven bracelet that benefits an organization close to their heart, Childhelp.

“It sort of just kind of organically fell into place for us. John has been wearing My Saint My Hero bracelets for years, and he always wears a stack of them, and whenever anyone inquires about it or seems like they're having a rough day, he'll take it off his wrist and give it to them,” Caitlin explained. “I've seen him do it and it always brings the biggest smile on people’s faces.”

The concept is simple: wear one, share one. The bracelets are sold in pairs and are meant to be given away as acts of kindness. “You're supporting Childhelp and they're fun to wear, fun to give away, and they’re an acceptable price point,” Caitlin said. “It's fun to be creative with [John] and hopefully make a little art, help some charities and just have a good time together. If we have the time to work together, let's do it!”

Watch the video below for more of what John has had to say about adjusting to life as a dad.

