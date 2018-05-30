Kim Kardashian is set to meet with White House officials today. But why?

Kim Kardashian West is making her way to the White House.
The reality TV star is set to meet with officials Wednesday, including senior advisor Jared Kushner and possibly President Trump, according to a source familiar with the situation but unauthorized to speak publicly.
But what prompted the pop culture figure to trek to the nation's capital? Prison reform.
"She's expressed a willingness to engage with us on prison reform, and we'll engage with whoever wants to engage,' the source told USA TODAY.
During the meeting, Kardashian West is expected to advocate for the release of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. She has shared her support of Johnson on social media, calling the sentencing "so unfair" on Twitter in October.
Though Kardashian West has not confirmed the meeting, she tweeted a birthday message for Johnson Wednesday.
Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you ?????- Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018
Johnson's story went viral thanks in part to a Mic video interview that reached over 4.1 million views. A change.org petition asking President Trump to grant Johnson clemency has also almost reached it's goal of 300,000 supporter signatures as of Wednesday.
Kardashian West, who cites Mic's video as how she discovered Johnson, has also helped the case reach a wider audience.
Kushner has focused on prison reform since joining the administration. He was involved with the First Step Act, which plans to expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement. The act was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month.
A pardon or commutation for Johnson is unlikely today, though the president has not made a decision.
Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, but recently, her husband Kanye West has tweeted his support for Trump.
The rapper met with Trump in December 2016 during a visit to the Trump Tower in New York. Trump posed with West after their meeting, calling him a "good man" with whom he talked about "life."
Kanye had previously declared his allegiance to Trump onstage the month prior.
