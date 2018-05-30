Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can&#039;t Stop Kissing During NYC - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can't Stop Kissing During NYC Gala -- See the Sweet Pics!

Updated: May 30, 2018 9:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.