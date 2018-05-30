Watch Nikki Bella Tearfully Tell Her Family That She and John Cena Called Off Their Wedding

Nikki Bella and John Cena's breakup was not just hard on the couple, it was also hard on the Bella family.

In a preview of Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki shocks her family by breaking the news that her wedding with John is off. Nikki announced their split last month after six years of dating.

"I feel like such a huge piece is just missing from me," Nikki tearfully tells her twin sister, Brie. "It's just weird, first morning in six years not to talk to him, you know? ... Our life is one, that's what's so hard."

Meanwhile, Brie -- who wasn't always a fan of John -- also breaks down while expressing sympathy for the wrestler-turned-actor. Nikki and John have been candid on the show that a major problem in their relationship was that they disagreed over John declaring he never wanted to have kids.

"I just don't want him to be, like, lonely, and I don't want him to regret not being a dad, and that's what's sad because John feels like a brother, and I hate thinking in my head that he's going to be alone," Brie says. "It makes me so sad."

Later, Nikki reveals the heartbreaking comment John told her about potentially becoming a mom one day.

"He sent me this text last night, and he goes, 'The day you become a mom and look at your baby, I'm expecting to get the first thank you text.' But it's like, I wanted him to be the father of my kids."

Interestingly enough, in an extremely candid interview with the Today show earlier this month, John shockingly said he had changed his mind about wanting to have kids with Nikki.

"I'm willing to go back on all of these things I said, and a lot of things I was holding on to just out of stubbornness -- 'I won't have kids' -- and it took a really strong look in the mirror for me to be like, 'Why?'" he explained about the big change of heart. "This person is my number one, and it's something that's very valuable to her, and of course we can do this ... all of that switched because I love her. She's my number one and I just want to make her happy ... and right now, she's happy."

ET recently spoke with Nikki, who said that "time" will hopefully bring the two back together.

