Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Can't Stop Kissing During NYC Gala -- See the Sweet Pics!

Keith Urban wants to "Kiss a Girl," and that girl is his wife, Nicole Kidman!

The lovebirds, who have been married since 2006, couldn't seem to keep their hands to themselves on Tuesday night, packing on intense PDA at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

The Big Little Lies star glittered in a gold Givenchy gown, while her husband complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo.

As the two took the stage to honor HBO CEO Richard Plepler, they turned to each other and leaned in close for a sweet kiss.

Before heading into the gala, Kidman took to Instagram to show off their ensembles. "Date night," she captioned the photo, complete with a heart emoji. "On our way to the #AmericanSongbookGala honoring my dear friend Richard Plepler."

#RelationshipGoals!

Kidman and Urban, both 50, have never been shy about expressing their love for one another in public or in interviews with ET. Earlier this month, the "Gemini" singer spoke with us about his ninth studio album, Graffiti U, out now, and what it was like being able to work on it from his home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, where Kidman and their two children, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7, would often pop in. (Kidman also shares two kids, Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.)

Hear more on the album, including the special track he wrote for Kidman, in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keith Urban Talks Friendly Competition With Nicole Kidman Over Taking Their Kids to Work

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman and How His New Song About Her Came to Be (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Show PDA and More -- See All the Stars at Stagecoach!