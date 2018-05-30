Consumer Reports reverses course, recommends Tesla Model 3 after Elon Musk improves brakes

Consumer Reports reversed course Wednesday and endorsed the new Tesla Model 3 after previously declining to recommend the electric car, saying that the company had quickly improved the vehicle's brakes.
The consumer advice publication's turnabout comes after a spat with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who called the initial review "very strange" and said reviewers had tested "an early production car."
Musk's criticism came as he also bashed the news media in general in recent days over what he believes is unfair coverage.
Consumer Reports said Tesla issued an over-the-air software update to improve the Model 3's brakes. The reviewers had originally reported a stopping distance that "was far worse than any contemporary car we've tested" and even longer than a full-size pickup.
That fueled what they called "big flaws," including difficult vehicle controls and excessive wind noise.
Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, told USA TODAY that he spoke with Musk for an hour last week after the initial review was posted.
Musk, he said, was "very interested to understand what was going on in our testing."
But Fisher said Musk's public criticism of last week's review did not affect the publication's shift and "there was no pressuring at all."
"There are still other flaws with the vehicle," Fisher said in an interview. "Those have not necessarily been addressed. It's not the top in its category but it's certainly a vehicle that scores high enough to recommend."
Really appreciate the high quality critical feedback from @ConsumerReports. Road noise & ride comfort already addressed too. UI improvements coming via remote software update later this month. https://t.co/ZMLPJxmPlM- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018
The ability to improve vehicles with wireless updates is largely exclusive to Tesla. Fisher said he was impressed at the company's ability to quickly adjust.
After the upgrade, "the braking distances were much shorter and they were consistent," he said.
Musk said on Twitter that the update would apply to all Model 3 vehicles.
"Really appreciate the high quality critical feedback from @ConsumerReports," he said.
He also said the company is addressing the road noise and ride comfort issues, as well as infotainment usability.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.
