San Diego Police in standoff with man in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Wednesday morning surrounded a residence in Hillcrest and were negotiating with a distraught man who claimed to be armed with a shotgun.

Officers initially responded around 7:45 a.m. to a dwelling in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue where a caller reported a possible kidnapping, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said. When officers arrived, two people in the residence came out, but a third person stayed inside, where he claimed to have a shotgun and a desire to harm himself, police said.

Police were unable to confirm if the man had a shotgun, but as of 9:45 a.m., he was still refusing to exit the residence, Bourasa said. Negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area near Fourth, Fifth and Pennsylvania avenues, portions of which were expected to be closed until the standoff ended.