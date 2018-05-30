Couple Pranks Family With Fake Gender Reveal Cake: 'We Thought It Was Hilarious'

A Pennsylvania groom donned a Philadelphia Eagles Jersey at his wedding after winning a bet with his fiancée.
Living an active lifestyle with an amputated leg may seem impossible for some, but it was never a question for this Indiana firefighter.
David Copperfield has been found negligent but not liable in a civil suit filed by a fan who said he was injured while participating in the magician's Las Vegas act.
A Florida motorist was saved from a potentially grim fate, seconds before her SUV burst into flames over Memorial Day weekend.
Love was in the air for an Oregon couple as a woman's pilot boyfriend surprised her with a proposal in the middle of a flight.
It was a double celebration for a Florida man who proposed to his girlfriend right after being sworn in as a police officer.
Roseanne says she was under the influence of a sleep aid when she wrote the tweet that ended her show's reboot.
Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday he will resign amid efforts to impeach him over an extramarital affair and allegations he misused a private charity donor list for political gain.
The head coach for the women's basketball team at University of California Berkeley says she was asked for proof that her biracial baby belonged to her.