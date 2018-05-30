Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Is Getting Steroid Injections for Hair Loss

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her hair loss.

The 46-year-old actress, who revealed earlier this month that she has been struggling with hair loss, took to Instagram on Monday to thank her fans for their support.

"Hey, I just want to say thank you to everybody for all the outreach too — from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners who have been reaching out to me about this head of mine — I appreciate it so much,” Pinkett Smith said in an Instagram video. “I'm taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way.”

Pinkett Smith then revealed that steroid injections have helped a bit with her hair loss.

“I'm getting my little steroid injections and they seem to be helping, not curing, but helping,” she shared. “I'm open to other ideas, so thank you.”

The Girls Trip star first discussed her hair loss last week on Red Table Talk, her Facebook Watch show.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” she shared. “I was in the shower one day, then had handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’”

The mother of two said she was “shaking with fear” following the shower incident, which prompted her to cut her hair.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith explained. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’”

