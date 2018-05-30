Amtrak now offering assigned seating on Acela first class

The name “Acela” was created by blending the words “acceleration” and “excellence.” The 20 Acela Express trainsets were designed and manufactured by a consortium of Bombardier and Alstom. Each includes six passenger cars between two power cars at each end

Amtrak is updating carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor, including business class seating with a table shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.

In Oct. 2017, Amtrak revealed the exterior paint scheme for the 28 next-generation high-speed trainsets that will replace the equipment currently used to provide the premium Acela Express service. Amtrak has contracted with Alstom to produce the next-gene

Amtrak is investing in an extensive overhaul of the interiors of its Amfleet I cars. First introduced in 1975, the more than 450 Amfleet coach and cafe cars are found on popular trains including the Northeast Regional, Carolinian and Illinois Service. Thr

Intended to compete with airlines for travelers in the Washington-New York and New York-Boston markets, the Acela Express trains entered service in December 2000. Each of the 20 trainsets includes five coaches and a café car between power cars at each end

Amtrak passengers in Acela's first class section will no longer have to fight for a prime seat.

The train service is now offering assigned seating in the first class section of its Acela Express train, which operates on the popular Northeast Corridor.

Customers will be able to select their seats ahead of time. They have the option of single or double seats, a window or an aisle, or a two- or four-person conference table.

Amtrak will evaluate the program before deciding on expanding seat assignments to more routes.

"By reducing the anxiety and stress of boarding, we're making the onboarding process easier, while continuing to ensure the safety of our customers,' Tim Griffin, Amtrak's chief marketing officer, said in a written statement. "Customers have long requested assigned seats on trains, allowing families, friends and colleagues to sit together.'

The practice of assigning seats on long-distance trains is common in Europe and Asia, but Amtrak has always had a first-come first-served policy. That practice has at times resulted in passengers not being able to find seats during holiday and other peak seasons.

Amtrak's new CEO Richard Anderson, who began Jan. 1, was previously CEO of Delta Air Line. Amtrak, which is federally subsidized, has been adopting services that airlines have been introducing in recent years, such as Wi-Fi and outlets at every seat.

As for the seat assignments, customers can modify their assigned seat any time prior to boarding via Amtrak.com, Amtrak's mobile app or with a ticket agent. There are no fees for reserving or modifying a seat. If the customer does not show up after two hours, the seat will be given away.