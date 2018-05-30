New wine cans for convenient summer fun

Find Union Wine Co.'s mobile tasting room at festivals in California and Colorado from late June through September, or purchase the canned wines at Cost Plus World Market and Whole Foods.

These trendy, colorful cans have wine snobs forgetting all about class - or at least glass. The convenient concept makes packing and traveling easier, cuts back on corks and counts on you forgetting the wine opener.

Check out the latest canned wine releases in time for the long weekend - and coincidentally National Wine Day (May 25) - from Messina Hof's dry rosé and sweet red, to Eufloria and Nomadica's wine packaging works of art. Wineries in New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are canning it.

"Canned wine is one of the most innovative wine trends today," says Kevin Mehra, CEO of Latitude Beverage Company, in a release. "Lila Bubbly Rosé features the crisp freshness of a rosé and the light effervescence of a sparkling wine, making it the perfect pairing for any summer celebration."

Plus, find plenty of canned cider in spring's rosé releases below, and flashback to last summer's best frosés for weekend imbibing inspiration.