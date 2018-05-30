Inside Meghan Markle's New Life as a Duchess

Meghan Markle is settling into her new royal life flawlessly!

In her first engagement since becoming the Duchess of Sussex earlier this month, the former Suits star pulled out all the stops, sporting her most regal look to date while attending a garden party with her husband, Prince Harry. And ever since, the 36-year-old humanitarian has been busy making big plans for the future, including preparations for her first royal tour.

Now, ET's breaking down everything Meghan has been up to since her fairy-tale wedding with Prince Harry on May 19.

The new role

As Duchess of Sussex, Meghan will now undertake royal duties in support of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the official royal family website, she will perform them "through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages." Which patronages Meghan will undertake has yet to be announced, but a royal insider told People this week that Meghan's "not going to want to be a quiet princess and simply open hospitals or cut ribbons."

"She is familiarizing herself with the landscape in this country. She's meeting groups and wants to do that privately so she can get to know people," Lorraine Heggessey, chief executive officer of the Royal Foundation, told the outlet, adding that Meghan will likely focus on issues involving "young women and teenage girls."

The house

As renovations are being made to Harry and Meghan's Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the two have signed a two-year lease for another property they will spend their weekends at, Us Weekly reports. According to the outlet, the WestfieldLarge home is on the Great Tew Estate in the Cotswolds, which is approximately 90 minutes outside of London, England.

"Meghan loves the Cotswolds and fell in love with the estate the first time she went," a source tells Us. "They recently had security cameras installed around the perimeter. [Meghan's] excited to move into another property on the royal estate. She can't wait to decorate it like her own, where she feels like it’s her home."

The honeymoon

Honeymoon planning is underway! The newlyweds have reportedly chosen to honeymoon at Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, where they will stay in a 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin known as "the Royal Retreat," TMZ reports. Angela Moore, regional director of public relations for Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement on Monday, however, that Harry and Meghan haven't reserved the posh spot.

"Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay," the statement reads.

Other reports say the couple could potentially be heading to Namibia, or another relaxing or exotic area in Africa.

The royal tour

In October, Meghan and Harry are expected to head Down Under for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, a multi-sport event the Duke of Sussex created in 2014 as a way for wounded, injured or sick armed service members and their associated veterans to take part in sports like wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing.

As we patiently wait to hear more on Meghan and Harry's upcoming plans, watch the video below to relive some of the best moments from their nuptials at St. George's Chapel.

