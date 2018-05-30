School shooting video game removed online after backlash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game from its online platform following widespread backlash.
The "Active Shooter" video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video game marketplace Steam.
Valve Corp. as Steam's parent company said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."
The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev. Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi says Berdiyev had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.
Image source: Active Shooter video game screen grab
The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.
It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.
The Seattle Times reports that an online petition urging Valve to pull the game before its scheduled June 6 release had more than 100,000 signatures.
Valve is a privately held company which has developed popular games such as "Dota 2" and "Half-Life."
RELATED COVERAGE
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
Sleeping drug Ambien can cause a host of side effects, but it's unlikely racism could be categorized as one, as Roseanne Barr claims.
'Ocean's 8' star Anne Hathaway's first commercial can hardly be considered acting. Mainly because, for the first few hours on set, she didn't realize the cameras were rolling.
'The Outsider' author Stephen King talks Trump, his new book, and some never-before heard truths about his preview works.
Tony-nominated ‘Angels in America’ star looks back on the night of his first kiss. And his second. And his third.
'Boys in the Band' star Zachary Quinto will tackle mysteries of the universe in the hosting role once occupied by Leonard Nimoy on 'In Search of...'
'The Lead' host and 'The Hellfire Club' novelist Jake Tapper says that, regardless of what the special counsel's report finds, he's hoping it ends with one result in particular.
Chadwick Boseman credits the entire 'Black Panther' team's research of African culture for helping him ground a character with superhuman abilities.
Stephen finds out the benefits of his stage name, Jamie Foxx, versus his birth name, Eric Marlon Bishop.
In order to pick the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby, 'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson looked within himself. Or, perhaps, with-on himself?